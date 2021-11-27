Figueroa vs. Fulton predictions: How the public is betting the junior featherweight title fight

Stephen Fulton and Brandon Figueroa face off Saturday evening at Park MGM in Las Vegas looking to start cleaning up the junior featherweight division. Fulton puts his WBO title on the line while Figueroa is defending the WBC title. In a perfect world, the winner would face Murodjon Akhmadaliev to unify the division, but we know how boxing politics can mess with things.

Fulton comes into the fight as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and is -310 to win. Figueroa is +240. As of fight night, 69% of the handle and 60% of the bets are on Fulton to secure the win.

Our friends at Bad Left Hook have posted their predictions for the junior featherweight title fight. All three members of BLH’s staff are predicting a unanimous decision victory for Fulton. A Fulton decision or technical decision is currently the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -135.

