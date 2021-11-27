Heisman Watch, Week 13: Does anybody plan on winning this award?

Did we really expect anything less from rivalry week in college football? After a relatively quiet Week 12, two quarterbacks from marquee programs separated themselves in the race for college football’s greatest individual honor. All it took was a week, and we’re back to square one of this conversation.

Here’s a look at the contenders for the award after Week 13, and their odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryce Young QB, Alabama (-150)

Stock: Down

The Iron Bowl was looking like a death nail for Young’s Heisman chances for 58 minutes. The Crimson Tide managed to send the game to overtime after failing to score a single point in the first half, eventually grabbing a 24-22 victory in four overtimes. Young does get some style points for leading the team back. He threw for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win and can be considered a frontrunner based on the odds table. On the field, it is still anybody’s game.

Stock: Down

Stroud was set up perfectly to dominate Michigan in “The Game” and cement himself as the Heisman frontrunner heading into the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis. So much for that. The Buckeyes were punched in the mouth all afternoon and weren’t able to punch back in a 42-27 loss. Stroud still has a chance because no one else has truly taken over this season but this is a defeat that will sting. The quarterback should still get an invite to New York.

Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (OTB)

Stock: Up

Haskins rushed for five touchdowns in Michigan’s 42-27 win over Ohio State, setting up his own Heisman moment. Kenneth Walker had five touchdowns to defeat the Wolverines, but Haskins had his performance to seal the Big Ten East division title. The running back has 1,232 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on the season with more game to go. If Michigan makes the playoff, Haskins will be in consideration. The only thing hurting him is the presence of Blake Corum, another star running back for the Wolverines.

Stock: Up

Well, well, well. The undefeated Bearcats might have a Heisman finalist after all. Ridder threw for 301 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 35-13 win over East Carolina. Cincinnati is going to make the playoff barring a bizarre loss, and Ridder has no blemishes on his resume. He does have a signature moment in a win over Notre Dame, who could also be in the playoff. The Bearcats quarterback should be in New York.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.