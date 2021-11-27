Lopez vs. Kambosos predictions: How the public is betting the junior featherweight title fight

The lightweight title is on the line Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden when Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos, Jr. face off. The fight was originally scheduled for six months ago, but scheduling issues, COVID issues, and Triller contractual issues resulted in numerous delays.

Nonetheless, the fight is finally happening at the world’s most famous arena. Lopez comes into the fight as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and is -1000 to win. Kambosos is +600. As of fight night, 70% of the handle and 82% of the bets are on Lopez to secure the win.

Our friends at Bad Left Hook have posted their predictions for the lightweight title fight. All three members of BLH’s staff are predicting a Lopez victory by stoppage. Scott Christ is predicting a fifth-round KO, Wil Esco is prediction a fourth-round TKO, and Patrick Sturmberg is prediction a fifth-round TKO. A Lopez win by KO, TKO, or DQ is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -250.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.