Who is playing in the Pac-12 Championship Game?

The 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game has a new home at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will feature the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes, which is a rematch of a Pac-12 regular season contest. The Utes defeated the Ducks in Salt Lake City 38-7, ending Oregon’s and the conference’s hopes of a playoff berth.

The game will be the only Power Five conference championship game on Friday, December 3rd, and will air at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

Oregon is coming off a win over Oregon State in the final game of the regular season, while Utah beat Colorado in its final regular season game. Both teams are out of playoff contention but can still salvage their seasons with a conference title and a decent bowl game.

Oregon is a regular in the Pac-12 title game, showing up in the contest for the fifth time. The Ducks have never lost a conference title game. Last season’s win over USC gave Oregon its fourth conference title, breaking a tie with Stanford for the most titles by any school since the title game became a thing.

The Utes are hoping to become just the second team from the Pac-12 South division to win the conference title game. Utah is making its third appearance in the last four season, losing the previous two games. The Utes lost once to the Ducks and once to Washington.