Who is playing in the ACC Championship Game?

The ACC Championship Game is set for Saturday, December 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and will feature the Pittsburgh Panthers taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for the conference title. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Pitt was seemingly dead in the water after an early-season loss to Western Michigan, but managed to turn the tide quickly to clinch the ACC Coastal. The Panthers enter the title game being led by super senior quarterback Kenny Pickett, who emerged as a Heisman Trophy contender midway through the season and shattered several of the program’s all-time career passing records.

Wake Forest enjoyed just its second 10-win season in program history in 2021, taking advantage of a down year by Clemson to win the ACC Atlantic and book a trip to Charlotte. Piloting the high-powered ‘Clawfense’ heading into the conference title game is quarterback Sam Hartman, who regularly had the Demon Deacons scoring 40 points or more all season long.

Wake Forest is seeking its third ACC conference title in program history. Pitt its seeking its first ACC league title and third conference championship total.