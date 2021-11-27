Who is playing in the AAC Championship Game?

The AAC Championship Game is set for Saturday, December 4 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati and will feature the Cincinnati Bearcats hosting the Houston Cougars. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on ABC.

At 12-0 on the year, Cincinnati is on the cusp of becoming the first Group of Five program to make it into the College Football Playoff and could effectively seal its spot with a win over a Top 25 Houston team. Whether blowing teams out or eking out wins, the Desmond Ridder-led Bearcats did what it had to do to post an undefeated regular season and clinch a spot in the AAC title game for a third straight season. Its signature win remains a 24-13 victory at Notre Dame in October.

After a deflating season-opening loss to Texas Tech, Houston rattled off 11 straight victories and started realizing the expectations set forth upon head coach Dana Holgorsen’s arrival in 2019. Senior quarterback Clayton Tune made a significant leap, throwing for just under 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns during the regular season.