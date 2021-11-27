Who is playing in the Conference USA Championship Game?

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and UTSA Roadrunners will meet on Friday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas to determine the Conference USA champion. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The two teams met earlier this season, with UTSA winning 52-46.

The Roadrunners are making their first appearance in the conference title game after an 11-1 season. UTSA lost its final regular season game to North Texas 45-23, but is still one of the most entertaining teams in the country. Head coach Jeff Traylor is going to be considered for bigger jobs given the way the coaching carousel is spinning.

The Hilltoppers finished the season 8-4 but came within a score of knocking off the Roadrunners in the regular season. Western Kentucky has appeared in the conference title game two times before, winning on both occasions. With conference realignment in full swing, it could be the last time the program plays in a C-USA game.