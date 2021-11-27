Who is playing in the MAC Championship Game?

The Northern Illinois Huskies and Kent State Golden Flashes will meet at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan in the MAC championship game on Saturday, December 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET., The game will be televised on ESPN, with the winner likely heading to a bowl game against a Power Five team.

These two teams met earlier this season, with Kent State edging NIU 52-47. It’ll be interesting to see if either team gets some invitations to change conferences as dominoes continue to fall around college football.

The Huskies are making their ninth appearance in the title game, going 4-4 in the previous eight tries. NIU’s most successful run came during the early 2010s, when the program made six straight title game appearances. The Huskies went 8-4 this season.

Kent State is making its second title game appearance, with the inaugural berth coming against NIU in 2012. The Golden Flashes would lose that contest 44-37 in two overtimes. Kent State went 7-5 this season, narrowly beating Miami-Ohio 48-47 in the final game of the regular season.