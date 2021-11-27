Lopez vs. Kambosos: Live updates, round-by-round results, scorecards, winner, more

Update 11:50 p.m. In a stunning upset, George Kambosos defeats Teofimo Lopez by split decision: 115-111, 113-114, 115-112.

Expect to see a rematch of this terrific fight soon. Will it do enough to get Teofimo Lopez to commit even more to his training? We’ll see. But it should be a can’t miss contest.

It’s fight night and the lightweight division is in the spotlight at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Teofimo Lopez is putting his WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles on the line when he finally faces George Kambosos, Jr. after six months of delays. The fight gets underway sometime after 11 p.m. ET on DAZN.

Devin Haney has a claim on the WBC title, but Lopez is effectively the undisputed champion of the division. He might face Haney with a win over Kambosos, but nobody will yet challenge his claim if he doesn’t fight Haney next.

Lopez is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -1000 while Kambosos is a +600 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the under priced to -120. The winning method odds are priced as follows:

Lopez by decision or technical decision: +275

Lopez by KO, TKO, DQ: -250

Kambosos by decision or technical decision: +1400

Kambosos by KO, TKO, DQ: +1000

Draw: +2500

If Lopez wins, he can move on to fight Haney or a host of other options as a pound-for-pound contender. If Kambosos wins, we likely would see a rematch. Regardless, we’ll be providing our own scoring below and get you the winner and official results once the fight wraps.

And here we go!

Round 1 Kambosos 10-8

A right hand sends the favorite to the canvas! He gets up to finish an action-packed round, but what a fight we have.

Round 2 Lopez 10-9

From the canvas to the center of the ring with dominating power. Both guys are really flying and taking plenty of punishment.

Round 3 Kambosos 10-9

It’s calmed down a bit, but still doesn’t feel like this is going the distance. Kambosos wins via plenty of body shots that did damage.

Round 4 Kambosos 10-9

Both fighters try to steal the round, but it’s clear who the winner was with distance control and ring generalship here. George is settling in nicely.

Round 5 Kambosos 10-9

More of the same from the underdog, who is taking it to the champion. We’re looking at a massive upset here if this fight continues in this manner.

Round 6 Kambosos 10-9

The right hands and body shots from the challenger continue. It’s one thing to beat a man by knocking him out, it’s another to consistently outbox him every round. A stunning result here at MSG.

Round 7 Kambosos 10-9

We sound like a broken record, but that’s what this fight has become. Just a flawless performance, and Lopez is looking more gassed each round while Kambosos is in control. We’re 15 minutes or sooner from a new champion barring a dramatic pushback by Lopez.

Round 8 Lopez 10-9

Now we’re getting somewhere, and desperation is starting to set in for the champ whose corner is telling him he’s gotta go forward. Lopez gets the better of a late exchange, and his second round of the fight on our cards.

Round 9 Lopez 10-9

The tide has turned, and Kambosos is backing up a bit and playing some prevent defense. It’s having an effect, but will it be enough to swing the cards. Lopez won the round clearly, but did he do enough damage where Kambosos could ever be knocked down to get extra points that are now needed?

Round 10 Lopez 10-8

A flawless right sends Kambosos to the canvas! He gets up easily, but Lopez tries to finish him anyway, and both fighters end up throwing even more gas. Even though he went down, Kambosos still had plenty in the tank. Can he hold on from here? He needs to get back to the body.

Round 11 10-9 Kambosos

We’ve got a cut over the right eye of Lopez that the doctor takes a look at mid-round, and here come the right hands from the challenger. He’s come flying back into this one, getting back to his game plan instead of backing up and playing prevent. A fantastic fight, and it’s going to be really close at the finish.

Round 12 10-9 Kambosos

The challenger finishes by countering a lunging champion throwing Hail Mary’s, and we better have a new champion. A stunning upset, and we better have a new lightweight champion of the world in a few moments here.

I’ve got it 116-110 for the should-be winner. We’ll see what the New York State Athletic Commission judges think.