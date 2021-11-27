Who is playing in the Big Ten Championship Game?

The 2021 Big Ten Championship Game is back in its traditional home of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will feature the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines, and will kickoff on Saturday, December 4th at 8:00 p.m., and will be broadcast by Fox.

The Wolverines defeated their longtime nemesis the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-27 to capture the East Division on Saturday. It was the first win for Block M in The Game since 2011, and gives them not only their first Big Ten Championship Game berth, but also a clear path to the College Football Playoff with a win over Iowa.

The Hawkeyes return to Lucas Oil Stadium for the the second time in team history, and it’s their first Big Ten title appearance since 2015. They finished 7-2 to win the West Division, but needed a prayer to come back from 15 points down late at Nebraska to win 28-21 and secure their spot last Friday.

The West Division has lost nine straight Big Ten title games, and Iowa will be a heavy underdog on Saturday. And if Michigan wins, it will be the first time a team not named Ohio State will represent the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff since 2016.

No team except Ohio State has ever scored a point in a CFP game: Michigan State was shut out 38-0 by Alabama in 2016.