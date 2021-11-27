Figueroa vs. Fulton: Live updates, round-by-round results, scorecards, winner, more

Update 12:05 a.m. Here are some early results from the undercard of Figueroa vs. Fulton:

Gary Antonio Russell 19-0 (12 KOs) defeats Alexandro Santiago (24-3-5, 13 KOs) by Majority Decision: (96-94, 96-94, 95-95)

Raeese Aleem defeats Eduardo Baez by Majority Decision (95-95, 96-94, 98-92)

The main event is forthcoming, with the fighters about to make their ring walks

It’s a busy night of fighting and Las Vegas actually has the lower profile matchup. While Madison Square Garden plays host to the lightweight championship of the world, the Park MGM in Las Vegas will host a significant junior featherweight fight between Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton.

Figueroa brings a 22-0-1 record and the WBC title to the ring while Fulton brings a 19-0 record and his WBO title to the ring. The two men will enter the ring sometime around the 11 p.m. ET hour on Showtime. Neither will be the undisputed junior featherweight champ with a win, but both will have a legitimate claim as the best junior featherweight.

The referee for Saturday’s title fight is Russell Mora. The judges will be Tim Cheatham (Nevada), Dave Moretti (Nevada), and David Sutherland (Oklahoma).

Fulton is a decent sized favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -310 while Fulton is a +240 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the under priced to -360. The winning method odds are priced as follows:

Fulton by decision or technical decision: -135

Fulton by KO, TKO, DQ: +300

Figueroa by decision or technical decision: +700

Figueroa by KO, TKO, DQ: +450

Draw: +2500

The winner of this fight could stake a claim to challenge IBF and WBA champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev to unify the division. Of course, if we get a particularly competitive fight, this could also set up a rematch.

And here we go!

