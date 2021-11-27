Alabama vs. Georgia odds heading into SEC Championship Game

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will meet in the SEC championship game with College Football Playoff berths effectively on the line. A loss for Georgia would likely keep both teams in the playoff, while Alabama losing would throw the entire field for a loop.

This is the third meeting between the Bulldogs and Tide in Atlanta, with Alabama winning both previous matchups. Georgia (12-0) comes in as the No. 1 team in the country and opening odds favor the Bulldogs in this matchup.

Alabama (11-1) needed four overtimes to hang on against rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday night. The winner of this game is likely the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff, and if Georgia did lose, there’s still a possibility they’re one of the four teams in the Playoff as well.

Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -4

Total: 51

