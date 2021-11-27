Who is playing in the Sun Belt Championship Game?

The Sun Belt Conference Championship game is set for Saturday, December 4 at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA, and will feature the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Louisiana plowed its way to the program’s first ever 11-win regular season in 2021, its lone loss coming at Texas in Week 1. Led by quarterback Levi Lewis and running back Chris Smith, the Cajuns clinched its fourth consecutive west division title and earned the right to host the title game. The elephant in the room is that this will most likely be head coach Billy Napier’s final game with the program, as his name is currently linked to coaching vacancies like Florida.

Posting a 10-2 record, Appalachian State ripped the east division title back from Coastal Carolina this season to return to the Sun Belt title game. Former Clemson/Duke quarterback Chase Brice had a solid season in Boone, NC, and the offense was also powered by the one-two punch of Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples.

This is the third time in four years that these two schools will have met in the SBC title game. App State won the prior two matchups.