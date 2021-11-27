Cam Reddish, Bogdan Bogdanovic won’t return Saturday vs. Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks saw Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic go to the locker room Saturday against the New York Knicks, and the team has said neither player will return to action. Reddish is dealing with a wrist injury, while Bogdanovic appeared to suffer a nasty leg injury.

Reddish/Bogdanovic injuries: Fantasy basketball impact

With two rotation players going down, the Hawks will likely lean on their starting group more. This could also be the time for rookie Jalen Johnson to get more run. Expect Kevin Huerter, Johnson and Danilo Gallinari to see some more minutes with two forwards going down.

Betting impact

Depending on the timeline for both players, it might be best to fade the Hawks in the next few games. Atlanta has enough depth to make up for these injuries as the season goes on but there’s always an adjustment period when you lose two rotation guys. Expect to see lines shift away from the Hawks once both players have a diagnosis on their injuries.