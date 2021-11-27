Who is playing in the Mountain West Championship Game?

The San Diego State Aztecs and Utah State Aggies will meet in the 2021 Mountain West championship game Saturday, December 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on Fox and will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California while San Diego State’s new stadium is being constructed. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

San Diego State is making its third championship game appearance, with two wins in its previous games. The Aztecs are coming off a big win over Boise State in the final game of the regular season and have rattled off 11 wins in Brady Hoke’s second season. They’ll be looking for a third championship, which would be tied for the most for any program since the conference added a title game.

Utah State is heading to the title game for the second time in program history. The Aggies went to the first title game in 2013, but lost to Fresno State. Utah State is coming off a win over New Mexico in the last regular-season game. The Aggies making the title game is a big accomplishment for head coach Blake Anderson in Year 1.