Lincoln Riley denies report he has agreement in place with LSU to be Tigers’ next head coach

Update: After presumably being asked about rumors of his departure to LSU following a loss to Oklahoma State, Riley had this to say.

#Sooners coach Lincoln Riley: “Let me stop you right there. I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU. Next question.” — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 28, 2021

Lincoln Riley: "I'm not going to be the next head coach at LSU." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 28, 2021

Of course, this is not to say Riley can’t suddenly change his mind about moving on to Baton Rouge. But for now, he’s denied rumors that he’s taking the job.

Literally as the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners battle the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys in their annual Bedlam rivalry game, more fuel has been dumped onto the fire surrounding OU head coach Lincoln Riley and the LSU opening.

Dylan Sanders of the Reveille in Baton Rouge is reporting that the two sides have reached a verbal agreement.

DEVELOPING: #LSU entered the night with a verbal agreement from #Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley, according to multiple sources. They could meet as early as tomorrow depending on the results of Bedlam.



Of course it was only verbal so things could change, stay tuned. — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) November 28, 2021

Sanders further reports that LSU will pay the 38-year-old coach upwards of $13 million per year, easily making him the highest paid head coach in college football.

There was already a lot of noise surrounding Riley going to LSU, with the school’s other head coaches following the Sooners head coach on Twitter. The offensive-minded coach would likely be a strong fit in Baton Rouge, having experience with a blue blood program consistently competing for championships and landing top talent. Riley has recruited in SEC territory as well, and would fit Scott Woodward’s profile as a “splash hire”.

Riley’s departure would free up the Oklahoma job, replacing one marquee opening with another in what is turning into a wild coaching carousel. As schools lock up coaches with massive extensions to avoid losing them to the powerhouse programs, the likes of LSU have to get creative in landing a big-time coach. The Tigers may have done just that by reportedly pulling Riley from Oklahoma.