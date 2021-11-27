Colorado State’s Steve Addazio ejected in first half vs. Nevada [VIDEO]

Hey, let’s check in on Steve Addazio and see how things are going in Fort Collins, CO.

It’s Senior Night for his Colorado State Rams and after a rough season, they’re trying to end it with a positive by taking down the Nevada Wolfpack. Surely he’ll motivate them to close out the year in a positive mann....annnnnnnnnddddd, he’s gone.

The CSU head coach acquired two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the first half of Saturday’s contest and as a result, his night and subsequently, his season is done.

Here's Steve Addazio getting ejected pic.twitter.com/3A114AOmJ7 — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) November 28, 2021

so Steve Addazio just got EJECTED in the FIRST HALF pic.twitter.com/ZCNB3poi6b — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 28, 2021

Addazio becomes just the second head coach to be ejected for multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after Bowling Green’s Scot Loefler got the boot earlier in the year, so he joined a very exclusive club.

The Steve Addazio regime has been an unmitigated disaster at Colorado State since his arrival last season and the CSU administration may be pressed into making a change within the next 48 hours. This ejection may have been the final straw.

Word to the wise, do not let Urban Meyer have immense sway over your coaching search.