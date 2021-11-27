No. 7 Oklahoma State survives Bedlam, topples No. 10 Oklahoma 37-33

The annual Bedlam Series was chaotic and for once, it was Pokes that came out on top.

The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday, edging the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners for a 37-33 victory in Stillewater, OK. This is just OSU’s 19th victory in this wacky, but one-sided rivalry. Oklahoma State’s victory also sets up a showdown with the No. 8 Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Championship Game next Saturday in Arlington, TX.

This game lived up to its name with two muffed punts, a 100-yard kickoff return, a safety and plenty of points. The Sooners had a 33-24 lead at one point in the contest but Oklahoma’s defense collapsed in the final quarter. The Cowboys got within one score on Spencer Sanders’ long touchdown run and leaned on their defense to force another stop. Jaylen Warren, a potential Heisman contender at one point, punched the ball in from one yard to give Oklahoma State a four-point lead.

Caleb Williams, who was Oklahoma’s freshman phenom for a few weeks, nearly made magic happen on a 4th and 10 play but was caught from behind attempting to get the first down. He would get the ball back with 54 seconds and this time, he made things happen. The quarterback’s 56-yard scamper put the Sooners in position to get the game-winning touchdown. On another 4th and 10, the Cowboys defense held firm once again to seal the deal in the rivalry game.

GAME! OKLAHOMA STATE'S DEFENSE ENDS IT WITH A SACK!!! What a game! #Bedlam pic.twitter.com/7S49F0qOmm — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 28, 2021

With Ohio State losing to Michigan, Oklahoma State now finds itself in the thick of the playoff race. If any of the top teams falter, the Cowboys will likely find themselves in the field if they can take care of Baylor in the Big 12 title game.