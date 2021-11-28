Report: Mets closing in on deal for Max Scherzer

Free agent SP Max Scherzer is closing in on a multiyear deal with the New York Mets, per multiple reports.

Although Scherzer is 37 years old and has put his body through more than 2,500 max-effort innings, he has lost much off of his fastball, literally and figuratively. He posted his best ERA (2.46) and WHIP (0.864) in 2021 while also averaging 94.3 mph on his four-seamer, which is close to his career norm. That helped him post a 34.1 percent strikeout rate, the second-best in MLB. And he got better as the season progressed as seen in his first nine starts following a trade to the Dodgers in late July: 58 innings, five earned runs, seven walks, 79 strikeouts. The future Hall of Famer also recorded his 3,000 strikeout in 2021, becoming the 19th pitcher to reach that number.

Scherzer has dealt with injuries more frequently in recent seasons, including a lingering back issue. He missed time in 2021 due to a triceps strain and was limited during the postseason by a case of dead arm. But that’s par for the course at this stage of such a long career. He will probably never throw 200 innings in a season again, but when he is available, Scherzer is one of the most dominant starters in MLB. There is plenty of risk when signing an arm with this much mileage, but Scherzer isn’t your normal 37-year-old power pitcher. He proved last season that he has plenty left in the tank.