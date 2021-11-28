Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Everything was running like clockwork for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. They still didn’t manage to win the game, but their offense players posted stat lines more like the team was putting up years ago. Second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool has his second-best game of the season. He’ll be looking to build on that performance this week in a tough road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool caught five passes on nine targets last week, totaling 93 receiving yards, his second-best output of the season. Those nine targets were the most he’s had since Week 3. He has scored just once this season, which is one downside to his overall performance this year.

In his first game against the Bengals, Claypool posted 56 yards and two touchdowns; that was in Week 10 last season. His numbers would be a lot better if Roethlisberger’s arm still had some juice left in it, but such is life. As is it stands, Claypool is a decent option for a flex or a third receiver spot in fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Chase Claypool.