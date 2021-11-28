CJ Uzomah start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah has had a couple of really big games this season. Unfortunately for fantasy football purposes, the games in between those two massive outings haven’t been very productive, making him hard to rely on for fantasy football lineups. But what about this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah

Last week, Uzomah caught two passes on three targets for a total of nine yards. That was the third time this season he’s had less than 10 yards in a game and the fourth time he’s had less than 20. But there are those big days. He’s had two games this season with 90+ yards and two touchdowns. But he’s only scored one other time outside of those two contests.

The Steelers are solid against tight ends, giving up just two touchdowns this season to the position. It’d be great to get Uzomah in your fantasy lineup for one of those big games, but it’s impossible to predict when those are going to happen.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit CJ Uzomah this week.