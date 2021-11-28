David Johnson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

David Johnson hasn’t performed well at all this year and he is the moniker for this lackluster offense. He does get some kind of a boost with the team releasing Phillip Lindsay on Tuesday. Even though this takes out the competition in the backfield, Johnson hasn’t shown this season that he is in any position to benefit from it. It isn’t like Lindsay was putting up this monster season, and Johnson now has the chance to be relevant. Johnson has been the starter and hasn’t done much with it. Don’t let this move inspire confidence in Johnson that he hasn’t earned.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB David Johnson

Johnson and the Houston Texans take on the New York Jets in an ugly matchup that seems like it should be used as a punishment for people that break the law. The Jets are susceptible to giving up a ton of fantasy points to running backs though as they are giving up the most per game to opposing runners. While this matchup literally couldn’t be any better, don’t trust Johnson this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Johnson.