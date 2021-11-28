Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

After a big performance throughout October, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has cooled off a little bit over his last two games. Last week against the Raiders, he threw for a season-low 148 yards, and he’s only got one touchdown pass in his last two. But he’s got a chance to redeem himself this week when the Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North showdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow connected on 20 of 29 passes last week, but managed just 148 yards and one touchdown. That was better than the game before, when he had two interceptions and no touchdowns. From Week 6 though Week 8, Burrow had three straight games with three touchdowns. The Steelers defense won’t make things much easier, but working in Burrow’s favor is that Pittsburgh has only picked off opposing signal-callers four times all season. Expect a better outing from Burrow this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Joe Burrow.