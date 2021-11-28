Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Last week, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd did something he does do very often—he led his team in targets. Boyd saw eight looks from his quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, the most targets he’s seen since Week 8. This week, the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a tough AFC North matchup. Can Boyd repeat his feat from last Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

It’s unlikely. Boyd turned his eight targets into six catches for 49 yards. His overall target share goes up and down from week to week—in the one before last week’s game he had two. That makes it hard to lean on him in fantasy football lineups. There’s not much scoring upside either. Boyd has found the end zone just twice this season. He’s a bit player in the Bengals offense, which makes him a player you can leave out of your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Tyler Boyd.