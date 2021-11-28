Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth found the end zone again last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, scoring his fifth touchdown of the season. This week, Freiermuth and the Steelers are on the road for an AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth caught four passes on seven targets last week, but he only accumulated 11 yards on all those catches. However, he did score a touchdown for the third time in his last four games. He was splitting the workload with Eric Ebron last week, but with Ebron now expected to miss more time with a knee injury, Freiermuth has the tight end reps all to himself.

Freiermuth quietly leapfrogged Ebron for the main tight end job anyway, but without Ebron, he should see even more looks now. In Weeks 8 and 9 with Ebron, he had 40+ yards in each game and scored three times. The Bengals have given up four touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, and Freiemuth could easily make it five.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Pat Freiermuth.