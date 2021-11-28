Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Ben Roethlisberger turned back the clock a few years last week, tossing touchdown passes like it was the last decade. It was a nice change for fantasy football managers who have reduced the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback to the status of an occasional streamer. The question now is whether or not he can repeat.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger threw three touchdown passes against the Chargers last week, the first time he’s done that all season. It was only his third game with more than one touchdown throw this year. He also had 273 yards, completing 28 of 44 attempts.

This week the Steelers are on the road against the Bengals. Cincinnati has only given up 13 touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks all season, while picking them off eight times this year. It’s going to be difficult for Roethlisberger to repeat his outing from last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Ben Roethlisberger this week.