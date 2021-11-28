Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson played one of his best games of the season last week, hitting triple-digit yardage for only the second time this year. He also scored his fourth touchdown of the season in last week’s game against the Chargers. This week, Johnson and the Steelers are on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson caught seven passes on 13 targets last week, racking up 101 yards. That’s the fifth time this season he’s had 13 targets and the seventh time he’s gotten double-digit looks from his quarterback. That’s what makes Johnson a fantasy football asset, even with the Steelers offense mostly underwhelming this year.

In four career games against the Bengals, he’s got 281 yards and three touchdowns. And while the AFC North games have a knack for being unpredictable, you can pretty much count on Johnson leading Pittsburgh’s receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson belongs in your fantasy football lineup this week.