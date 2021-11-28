Tyrod Taylor start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Lamar Jackson Jr. a.k.a. Tyrod Taylor was well-rested for his Week 11 matchup and it showed. While he didn’t connect with any receivers through the air, he found the endzone using his legs. He ran one in from seven yards out and the other from five showing that he still has some left in the tank. He adds upside with the rushing ability, but he hasn’t connected with pass-catchers consistently enough for him to retain a start in your fantasy league.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor

The Houston Texans take on the New York Jets this week in what is an obvious example of cruel and unusual punishment. You may not want to start Taylor just so you don’t have to keep tabs on this game. Despite their real-life team being bad, the Jets are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers against fantasy quarterbacks so this isn’t as good of a matchup as you may want it to be.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Taylor.