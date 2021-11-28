Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Cooks has had such an up and down season, but he remains the Houston Texans' best offensive player. There are some weeks that he can’t get on the same page with quarterback Tyrod Taylor and this was the case in Week 11. Cooks came out of the bye week and caught two of three targets for a total of 18 yards. It was a beautiful matchup and he just wasn’t able to get anything going. You aren’t putting a lot of faith into Cooks on a weekly basis, but there is still upside there with his regular usage in the passing offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks takes on the New York Jets this week and they don’t present as good of a matchup as you may think. They are giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so it isn’t a bad matchup, but it isn’t a great one. I still think Cooks rebounds and goes back to his regular five to seven targets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Cooks and consider him a WR2.