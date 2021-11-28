Chris Conley start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Before reading this article did you remember that Chris Conley played for the Houston Texans because I think they have even forgotten about him for the majority of the year. He had the most targets of his season in Week 11 with five. That amounted to four receptions for 37 yards for a total of 5.7 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring. He has found the endzone once this year, but the Texans offense isn’t putting up many points on a weekly basis so it is hard to predict who is going to win the lottery of finding the endzone. Spoiler alert: don’t bet on Conley.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Chris Conley

Conley and the Texans take on the New York Jets this week in what would be the NFL bowl game equivalent of the toilet bowl. The Jets are giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers but that doesn’t really move the needle on Conley. There have to be better options in your league that you don’t have to rely on him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Conley.