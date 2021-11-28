Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Right when wide receiver Elijah Moore was coming into his own in the offense and finding his groove, the New York Jets are having to take a step back at quarterback and go back to the rookie Zach Wilson under center. Backups Joe Flacco and Mike White are on the Covid-19 list which is causing Wilson to be the starter. Hopefully, Moore has been doing enough recently that Wilson will realize what an asset to the offense he is and he will continue to involve him. In Week 11, Moore had eight receptions on 11 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Moore has the matchup to stay on fire as the Houston Texans are giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Whether or not you start Moore is going to come down to how much faith you have in Wilson. I think that Wilson limits Moore’s upside this week, but he still has the value to find a spot in your lineup with his recent performance.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Moore this week.