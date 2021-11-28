Corey Davis start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

UPDATE: The Jets have downgraded Davis to doubtful, per Rich Cimini, making him unlikely to play on Sunday. If he somehow ends up active, he’s got modest upside, but assume he won’t play.

The New York Jets offense has been anything but consistent and that applies to their position players. In Week 11, Davis brought in three of his seven targets for only 35 yards so he had a performance to forget. He has played in eight games so far this season and he has double-digit fantasy points in only three. He hasn’t been able to build a steady relationship with the rotating door the Jets have used at quarterback and rookie Zach Wilson will be back under center for this game. Davis is still their most targeted receiver so he has some upside, but you can’t put too much confidence in him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

Davis and the Jets take on the Houston Texans this week. The Texans are giving up the 11th most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. So even though Davis hasn’t been lighting up the yardage totals, he gets a ton of targets and he has a solid matchup. There is some value here.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Davis and consider him a WR3.