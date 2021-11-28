Ty Johnson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are going to scramble to find a solid replacement for Michael Carter who is going to miss their Week 12 game due to an ankle injury. They are expected to roll with either Ty Johnson or Tevin Coleman to replace the starter.

Johnson has gotten more run this season than Coleman, but neither has been particularly dominant. Johnson had double-digit performances in each game from Week 5 to Week 9 but combined for just 8.1 fantasy points over the last two games. He has the opportunity, but it depends on if you are wanting to risk it for the biscuit with whether or not he cracks your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Ty Johnson

At the very least, Johnson will have a good matchup taking on the Houston Texans this week. Their defense is giving up the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs on a per-game basis. It is tough to determine how Johnson and Coleman will split the workload, but if you are desperate you could do worse than Johnson this week with his matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Johnson if desperate.