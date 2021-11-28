Tevin Coleman start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

New York Jets starting running back Michael Carter is going to miss the team’s Week 12 game against the Houston Texans due to an ankle injury. He is going to miss at least two weeks and this is going to open the door for a backup running back to step up and have some value.

One of the options is Tevin Coleman who actually started the season as the Jets starting running back. Since Week 1, Coleman hasn’t had more than nine rushing attempts in a game. He figures to benefit from an increased workload here, but I would say to try and use this week as a gauge to see how the running backs will be used and then have a better idea for next week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Tevin Coleman

The Texans are giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Coleman figures to at least be the backup running back and has some value this week it is just hard to determine just how much upside he has.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Coleman if desperate. Otherwise, SIT him.