Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Zach Attach is Bach! Wilson is expected to be back under center for the New York Jets this week after Joe Flacco and Mike White ended up on the Covid-19 list and are expected to miss the game. Wilson being back under center doesn’t do a lot for an already bad offense and if anything it kind of zaps any momentum they had built under White and Flacco. It wasn’t much, but still, Wilson hasn’t shown early in his rookie season he is the future for this franchise. Wilson gets the benefit of the doubt since he’s still a rookie, but certainly isn’t fantasy relevant this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson takes on the Houston Texans this week and they are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. While Wilson has a good matchup, I don’t think he is going to finish this week as a QB1. Even if you are having to fill a spot left by Kyler Murray or Patrick Mahomes on bye, don’t start Wilson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Wilson.