Tom Brady start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Quarterback Tom Brady is the favorite to win the league MVP right now as he’s had an incredible season. He would be the oldest MVP ever as he’s 44 years old breaking his own record.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady

In 10 games, Brady has thrown for 3,177 yards, 29 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The 29 touchdowns ranks 1st in the NFL and the 3,177 passing yards ranks 2nd. The only big area of concern is his turnovers the past few weeks. He’s thrown five interceptions in the past three games. However, he has been the top fantasy quarterback this season.

The Indianapolis Colts passing defense allows 246.8 yards per game which ranks 18th in the NFL. This looks like it could be a monstrous week for Brady. Another big factor will be the pass rush for Indianapolis. When Brady has time, there’s no doubt he will beat you. The Colts have been one of the least productive teams in the NFL in rushing the quarterback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Brady should start.