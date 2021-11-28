Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Running back Leonard Fournette has been better than expected this season, which has played a major factor in the Buccaneers success this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

In 10 games, Fournette has rushed for 521 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also caught 44 passes for 323 yards. The reason his numbers have surprised me a bit is because I thought Ronald Jones would have more of a role for that team. However, looking back at it, last season was more for Fournette to get used to the playbook and comfortable in that system.

The Indianapolis Colts allow 111.6 rushing yards per game which ranks 15th in the NFL. I expect Fournette to get a healthy dose of carries, but also make some plays in the passing game. One thing to watch is how much Ronald Jones plays. He had close to the same amount of carries and yards as Fournette which is a surprise based off how this season has gone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, I would sit Fournette. However, Fournette could be a good play in DFS depending on his cost and the other players around that value.