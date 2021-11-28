Mike Evans start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Wide receiver Mike Evans has been a top receiver in the NFL for years now. Since Tom Brady became his quarterback, things have only gotten better for him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans

While Mike Evans started the season with a few up and down weeks, he’s been one of the top fantasy receivers the past few weeks. On the season, Evans has 47 catches for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the past four games, Evans has scored six touchdowns. It’s safe to say him and Brady are on the same page.

The Indianapolis Colts passing defense allows 246.8 yards per game which ranks 18th in the NFL. This looks like it could be a monstrous week for the connection between Brady and Evans. I expect at least one touchdown out of Evans this week. Brady will get him a ton of red-zone targets as Evans has been his go to guy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Evans should start.