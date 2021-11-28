Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Wide receiver Chris Godwin has been stellar this season. The combination of him, Mike Evans, and Antonio Brown has been lethal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin

As always, Chris Godwin has been consistent this season. Most importantly for Godwin, he is staying healthy. When he stays on the field, he’s always dangerous. In 10 games, Godwin has 63 receptions for 782 yards and five touchdowns. Just like his teammate, Mike Evans, Godwin is a top 10 fantasy receiver this season.

The Indianapolis Colts passing defense allows 246.8 yards per game which ranks 18th in the NFL. I think this will be a huge week for the Buccaneers passing offense. While I think Mike Evans will have a ton of success, I think Godwin will have some as well. This could be a 100+ yard week for him and a touchdown would be the cherry on top.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Godwin should start.