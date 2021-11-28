Rob Gronkowski start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has always been Tom Brady’s go to guy. Since coming out of retirement and being traded to Tampa Bay, he’s been a big time red zone target in Tampa Bay.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski

In five games, Gronkowski has 22 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns. In his first game back from injury, he had six receptions for 71 yards. Brady likes to get Gronkowski involved a ton and that showed as he had eight targets.

The Indianapolis Colts passing defense allows 246.8 yards per game which ranks 18th in the NFL. A big concern for them is their struggles against tight ends. In the past two weeks, the opposing teams leading receiver has been their tight end. This could be a sign that Gronkowski should play in your fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gronkowski should start this week.