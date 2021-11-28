Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Quarterback Carson Wentz was traded to the Colts this offseason. Many people had mixed thoughts on what to expect in Indianapolis. After a bumpy start, Wentz looks like he has a shot at getting this team to the playoffs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

After the first few weeks, many figured the Colts were buried and weren’t going to make the playoffs. All of a sudden, they’re one of the hottest teams in football. Carson Wentz has thrown for 2,484 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. The Colts have not had to rely on his arm too much as Jonathan Taylor is playing MVP-caliber football.

While their run defense is one of the best in the NFL, the Buccaneers passing defense has had some struggles. They allow 243.7 passing yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. I would expect to see the Colts throwing some short passes to get Taylor involved.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Wentz should start.