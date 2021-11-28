Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Running back Nyheim Hines has always been a reliable PPR (points per reception) running back for fantasy. As Jonathan Taylor is having a breakout season, Hines usage has decreased.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

On the season, Hines has 47 rushes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. In the passing game, he has 26 receptions for 204 yards. This could be a game that Hines gets some more touches in the passing game because of how good the Buccaneers' run defense is.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers run defense ranks 1st in the NFL allowing just 78.4 yards per game. So, I would expect the Colts to try and get their backs involved more in the passing game. Hines is usually that guy, however, with the way Taylor has played lately, it may be best to continue to ride his success.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hines should sit.