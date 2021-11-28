Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Wide receiver Zach Pascal has had an up and down season. While he started the season red hot, Pascal hasn’t done much the past few weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

On the season, Pascal has 32 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns. In his one career game against Tampa Bay, he had five receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. This season, he’s probably out there in season-long fantasy.

While their run defense is one of the best in the NFL, the Buccaneers passing defense has had some struggles. They allow 243.7 passing yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. This could be a game where Pascal breaks out like in Week 1 where he had three touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Pascal should sit. If you need a cheap receiver in DFS, he may be a good value play.