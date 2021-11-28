Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Wide receiver Michael Pittman has been great this season. He’s been a major steal from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

In 11 games, Pittman has 57 receptions for 752 yards and five touchdowns. What has stood out to me this season is his versatility. He’s done it all in the passing game for this Colts team and they’ve truly needed it. He’s also been a top 15 fantasy receiver on the season.

While their run defense is one of the best in the NFL, the Buccaneers passing defense has had some struggles. They allow 243.7 passing yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. While the Colts will need to have success throwing the ball if they want to win, expect Pittman to have one of his biggest games of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Pittman should start.