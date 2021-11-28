Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. It’s been an odd year for both of these guys as one usually has their big game, while the other one doesn't do much. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox has had the better fantasy season than Jack Doyle and the big reason is because of the touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

This season, Alie-Cox has 15 receptions for 211 yards and four touchdowns. His numbers have decreased over the past few weeks. In the past four games, Alie-Cox has just two receptions for 34 yards. Jack Doyle has 20 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns on the season. In the past four games, Doyle has nine receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

While their run defense is one of the best in the NFL, the Buccaneers passing defense has had some struggles. They allow 243.7 passing yards per game which ranks 17th in the NFL. Even more important, the Buccaneers have been great at stopping tight ends. I don't see either of these guys having big games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy and DFS, Alie-Cox and Doyle should sit.