Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The 2021 season probably can’t end soon enough for Matt Ryan. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback has now been benched in the fourth quarter for two straight games after taking a beating from opposing defenses. However, this could be one of those rare weeks this season where Ryan might be a useful fantasy football contributor, at least as a low-end streaming option.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Ryan completed 19 of 28 passes last week for 153 yards, which was an improvement on his outing from the week before. He also threw a pair of picks last week against the Patriots, the second week in a row he’s done that, and he didn’t throw a single touchdown pass in either game.

This week the Falcons will play the Jaguars, and while I certainly wouldn’t take a flyer on Atlanta to win, Ryan should have a better outing. Teams are mostly finding success running against Jacksonville, which could give Ryan a little more breathing room than he’s had lately. Last week, Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pair of touchdown passes against the Jags. Don’t expect a high ceiling from Matt Ryan in this one, but a couple of hundred yards and a pair of touchdowns is a reasonable expectation.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Matt Ryan in superflex/2 QB leagues or if you’re desperate for help at QB.