Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has played fine in his rookie season given the situation he was put in. Being the first overall pick, everybody’s expectations will always be extremely high.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence has started every game for the Jaguars this season. He’s thrown for 2,141 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions. While the interception number looks horrific compared to the touchdowns, he’s done a much better job limiting turnovers over the past few weeks.

The Atlanta Falcons defense has allowed 239 passing yards which ranks 14th in the NFL. They’re only getting worse, however. They’re coming off back-to-back blowout losses and it seems like they don't have much of a shot at the playoffs. I would expect Lawrence to have a big game on Sunday which is needed for the rookie especially with the struggles his team has had.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Lawrence should start.