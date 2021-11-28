Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

There isn’t much to see when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons offense. As the team struggles its way through the season, even much-ballyhooed rookie tight end Kyle Pitts has been dragged down with the rest of the team. However, he has had a couple of impressive ceiling games, and can usually be counted on as a decent play at tight end in your fantasy football lineup, especially with the Jacksonville Jaguars on tap this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts caught three passes on five targets for 29 yards last week against the Patriots. He topped 60 yards in the two games prior to that, though his 163-yard outing against the Dolphins in Week 7 feels like it happened in another lifetime. Those are the kinds of games we should be getting more regularly from Pitts, but that’s just not going to happen with this offense. Still, he’s getting enough targets and producing decent enough yardage to make him a useful option for fantasy rosters. The Jaguars are just mediocre against tight ends, so a decent game from Pitts isn’t out of the realm of reasonable expectations.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kyle Pitts this week.