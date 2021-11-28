Olamide Zaccheaus start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Olamide Zaccheaus’ two-touchdown day against the New Orleans Saints feels like it happened seasons ago, but it was only Week 9 when he came from out of nowhere to help the Atlanta Falcons to pull off the upset. Since then, however, it’s been back to normal for the Falcons’ No. 2 wideout. That seems unlikely to change this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Since his two touchdown outing, Zaccheaus has rolled up a total of 45 yards, not finding the end zone in either of the two games since. Last week against the Patriots, he caught three passes on five targets for a total of 23 yards. He had 22 the week before when the Falcons were getting hammered by the Cowboys. This week’s game against the Jaguars could be more productive for Zaccheaus and the rest of Atlanta’s offense, but putting him into your fantasy football lineup would require a massive leap of faith that’s he’s done nothing to justify.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Olamide Zaccheaus this week.