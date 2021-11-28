Russell Gage start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Nothing has gone well for the Atlanta Falcons offense this season, but it’s been especially bad over the last two weeks when they’ve taken a thrashing at the hands of the Cowboys and Patriots. Wide receiver Russell Gage, the team’s No. 1 wideout by default, has fallen off the fantasy radar during that span, but he’s got a decent chance to have some success this week when the Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Russell Gage

Gage caught five passes on five passes on eight targets last week against the Patriots for a total of 49 yards. That was 49 yards more than he had the week before when he failed to come up with a catch on three targets. Since returning to action from an injury in Week 7, Gage’s best game was a 67-yard, one-touchdown effort that same week. Since then, he’s had more zeros than games with at least 60 yards. He has a chance for a better day against the Jaguars this week, but know that his ceiling is pretty low.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You can start Russell Gage as a low-end WR3 or a flex option in your fantasy football lineups this week.