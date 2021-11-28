 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Russell Gage start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Russell Gage ahead of the Atlanta Falcons Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By LTruscott
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Nothing has gone well for the Atlanta Falcons offense this season, but it’s been especially bad over the last two weeks when they’ve taken a thrashing at the hands of the Cowboys and Patriots. Wide receiver Russell Gage, the team’s No. 1 wideout by default, has fallen off the fantasy radar during that span, but he’s got a decent chance to have some success this week when the Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Russell Gage

Gage caught five passes on five passes on eight targets last week against the Patriots for a total of 49 yards. That was 49 yards more than he had the week before when he failed to come up with a catch on three targets. Since returning to action from an injury in Week 7, Gage’s best game was a 67-yard, one-touchdown effort that same week. Since then, he’s had more zeros than games with at least 60 yards. He has a chance for a better day against the Jaguars this week, but know that his ceiling is pretty low.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You can start Russell Gage as a low-end WR3 or a flex option in your fantasy football lineups this week.

